Cavs: Round 2 Playoff Schedule + Where to Watch

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

The Cleveland Cavaliers are officially headed to Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs—and now we know when and where to catch every game.

Cleveland will face the Detroit Pistons in a best-of-seven series, with Game 1 tipping off Tuesday night in Detroit. The series features a quick turnaround, with multiple games scheduled just days apart as both teams battle for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here’s the full schedule (all times Eastern):

Cavs vs. Pistons – Round 2 Schedule

Game 1 – Tuesday, May 5 (at Detroit)

7:00 PM – NBC Sports Network / Peacock

– Tuesday, May 5 (at Detroit) 7:00 PM – NBC Sports Network / Peacock Game 2 – Thursday, May 7 (at Detroit)

7:00 PM – Prime Video

– Thursday, May 7 (at Detroit) 7:00 PM – Prime Video Game 3 – Saturday, May 9 (at Cleveland)

3:00 PM – NBC / Peacock

– Saturday, May 9 (at Cleveland) 3:00 PM – NBC / Peacock Game 4 – Monday, May 11 (at Cleveland)

8:00 PM – NBC / Peacock

– Monday, May 11 (at Cleveland) 8:00 PM – NBC / Peacock Game 5 * – Wednesday, May 13

Time/TV TBD

* – Wednesday, May 13 Time/TV TBD Game 6 * – Friday, May 15

Time/TV TBD

* – Friday, May 15 Time/TV TBD Game 7* – Sunday, May 17

Time/TV TBD

*If necessary

How To Watch

Round 2 games will be split across multiple platforms, including NBC, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video, as part of the NBA’s new national media deal.

That means fans will need access to a mix of streaming and traditional TV options to catch the full series.

Cavs’ Kenny Atkinson Wins 2025 NBA Coach of the Year

10 Cavs Questions That Need Answers Before the Playoffs

After LaMelo Ball Incident: 15 Dirtiest NBA Plays Ever