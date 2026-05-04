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Cavs: Round 2 Playoff Schedule + Where to Watch

The Cavs Round 2 playoff schedule is set. Here’s every game time and how to watch Cleveland vs Detroit.

Published on May 4, 2026

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Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Seven
Source: Jason Miller / Getty

The Cleveland Cavaliers are officially headed to Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs—and now we know when and where to catch every game.

Cleveland will face the Detroit Pistons in a best-of-seven series, with Game 1 tipping off Tuesday night in Detroit. The series features a quick turnaround, with multiple games scheduled just days apart as both teams battle for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Here’s the full schedule (all times Eastern):

Cavs vs. Pistons – Round 2 Schedule

  • Game 1 – Tuesday, May 5 (at Detroit)
    7:00 PM – NBC Sports Network / Peacock
  • Game 2 – Thursday, May 7 (at Detroit)
    7:00 PM – Prime Video
  • Game 3 – Saturday, May 9 (at Cleveland)
    3:00 PM – NBC / Peacock
  • Game 4 – Monday, May 11 (at Cleveland)
    8:00 PM – NBC / Peacock
  • Game 5* – Wednesday, May 13
    Time/TV TBD
  • Game 6* – Friday, May 15
    Time/TV TBD
  • Game 7* – Sunday, May 17
    Time/TV TBD

*If necessary

How To Watch

Round 2 games will be split across multiple platforms, including NBC, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video, as part of the NBA’s new national media deal.

That means fans will need access to a mix of streaming and traditional TV options to catch the full series.

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