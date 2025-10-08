Listen Live
Browns Kevin Stefanski Refuses to Name Shedeur QB2 After Flacco Trade

Published on October 8, 2025

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to name a backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While many Browns fans assume that rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders would slide into that role, Stefanski refused to state that during a press conference earlier today.

When asked about who the backup QB would be, Stefanski replied: “… still working through all roster type of things… I always have to be mindful of our players, and our players development.”

The Browns have veteran Bailey Zappe on the practice squad. It remains to be seen if he’ll be elevated to the 53-man roster, or if Cleveland will opt to bring in another veteran QB.

The Browns play the Steelers in Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Browns Trade Joe Flacco to Bengals, Receive Draft Pick

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

