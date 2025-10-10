Listen Live
Ohio State Unveils Limited Edition Jeremiah Smith Bobblehead

Buckeye fans can now grab a limited edition Jeremiah Smith bobblehead celebrating Ohio State’s 2024 national title run.

Published on October 10, 2025

Jeremiah Smith bobblehead
Source: Ohio State / Buckeyes

Ohio State fans can celebrate the Buckeyes’ national championship with a new collectible. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame released a limited-edition Jeremiah Smith bobblehead honoring the wide receiver’s breakout year.

Each bobblehead costs $40 plus an $8 flat-rate shipping fee. The figures are individually numbered to just 2,025 pieces. The design shows Smith mid-air, leaping for a catch in his scarlet No. 4 jersey. The pose highlights his freshman season, when he shattered several school records.

If you’d like to purchase one, click here.

At 6 feet 3 inches and 223 pounds, the Miami Gardens native dominated in 2024. He recorded 76 receptions, 1,315 yards, and 15 touchdowns. Smith surpassed Cris Carter’s freshman marks and helped Ohio State win its ninth national title. The Buckeyes outscored postseason opponents by a combined 145-75.

“This bobblehead will be a must-have for Buckeye fans,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the Hall of Fame. “This season was one of the most memorable in program history.”

The release follows other popular Buckeye bobbleheads, including Brutus Buckeye and Jack Sawyer editions. The collection ships immediately and is available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame’s online store.

