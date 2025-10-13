Swings-N-Things Fun Park in NE Ohio Hits Market as Founders Retire

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Sinenkiy / Getty (generic image not associated with Swings-N-Things)

The iconic Swings-N-Things Fun Park in Olmsted Falls is now officially for sale as its owners plan to retire. The 12-acre family entertainment center has served Northeast Ohio for decades and offers a broad range of attractions.

According to business listings, the park yields about $2.3 million in gross revenue and a seller’s discretionary cash flow near $684,000. The owners, Tim and Joanne Sorge, have held the park since 1982 and wish to pass it on to new stewards.

The property sits on commercially zoned land in the heart of Olmsted’s development corridor. Recent growth in the “Olmsted Towne Center” area may interest developers.

Swings-N-Things gained national recognition in recent years, earning the title “World’s Greatest Family Entertainment Center” by a television program. The listing emphasizes both the park’s revenue history and opportunity for expansion.

As the listing goes public, community watchers, potential investors, and entertainment operators will keep a close eye on who buys this regional landmark.

