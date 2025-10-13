Listen Live
CLE

Swings-N-Things Fun Park in NE Ohio Hits Market as Founders Retire

Swings-N-Things family entertainment park, the long time Northeast Ohio staple, is officially listed for sale by its retiring owners.

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Minigolf player detail on green grass
Source: Sinenkiy / Getty (generic image not associated with Swings-N-Things)

The iconic Swings-N-Things Fun Park in Olmsted Falls is now officially for sale as its owners plan to retire. The 12-acre family entertainment center has served Northeast Ohio for decades and offers a broad range of attractions.

According to business listings, the park yields about $2.3 million in gross revenue and a seller’s discretionary cash flow near $684,000. The owners, Tim and Joanne Sorge, have held the park since 1982 and wish to pass it on to new stewards.

The property sits on commercially zoned land in the heart of Olmsted’s development corridor. Recent growth in the “Olmsted Towne Center” area may interest developers.

Swings-N-Things gained national recognition in recent years, earning the title “World’s Greatest Family Entertainment Center” by a television program. The listing emphasizes both the park’s revenue history and opportunity for expansion.

As the listing goes public, community watchers, potential investors, and entertainment operators will keep a close eye on who buys this regional landmark.

20 ‘Real’ Ways the Browns Can Still Make the Playoffs in 2025

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

25 Most Dangerous Cities In Ohio

Related Tags

Cleveland Northeast Ohio Swings-N-Things

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians
20 Items
News

The 20 Deadliest Cities in Ohio, Ranked

NFL: MAY 08 National Football League Draft
40 Items
Sports

Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999

Generic police officer and police car
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Local

Browns Bench Flacco, Name Dillon Gabriel Starter, Sanders Still QB3

MLB: SEP 24 Tigers at Guardians
15 Items
Sports

Guardians Comeback Is Historic — But These Collapses Were Worse

Education

From Last Place to 3 Stars: East Cleveland Schools is Defying the Odds

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close