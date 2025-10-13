Listen Live
10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel

Police say 10 teens were arrested after dozens of cars were broken into at a Cleveland hotel.

Published on October 13, 2025

Abstract Police Lights Lens Flare
Source: MattGush / Getty

A weekend crime spree by unlikely criminals left dozens of Cleveland hotel guests stunned.

Police say 10 teenagers were arrested after a series of car break-ins at a hotel parking lot. The suspects allegedly targeted vehicles overnight, smashing windows and stealing valuables.

Investigators believe the teens planned the hits ahead of time, scouting the property before striking. Some stolen items were recovered, and additional arrests remain possible.

Cleveland police say the case highlights a rise in coordinated youth theft rings across the region. Here’s what charges these teens could face, and how Ohio law treats crimes like these.

Because these crimes involve teenagers, their names haven’t been released. Their ages range from 12 to 18 years old, coming from cities like Cleveland, Richmond Heights, Maple Heights and Akron.

1) Felony Theft Charges

Stealing property worth more than $1,000 in Ohio can mean felony theft. Multiple victims can raise penalties fast.

2) Breaking and Entering

Each car break-in counts separately. Repeat offenses increase potential jail time and fines.

3) Criminal Mischief

Damaging property, like smashed windows, adds extra counts for vandalism or destruction of property.

4) Receiving Stolen Property

Anyone holding stolen goods, even briefly, can face charges if investigators find possession links.

5) Curfew and Loitering Violations

Because these crimes happened overnight, minors could face local ordinance violations for curfew breaches.

6) Juvenile vs. Adult Court

Under 18 usually means juvenile court, but serious crimes can shift to adult jurisdiction in Ohio.

7) Conspiracy or Organized Crime Enhancements

If investigators prove coordination, prosecutors can add organized-activity or conspiracy enhancements. Otherwise known as a RICO.

8) Restitution for Damages

Courts often require repayment for repairs and stolen items. This could potentially be thousands of dollars per victim.

9) Probation or Juvenile Detention

First-time offenders may see probation or house arrest. Repeat offenders could face detention time.

10) Long-Term Record Impact

Juvenile records aren’t always sealed automatically. Convictions can limit school, work, or travel options later.

Related Tags

Cleveland Cleveland, Ohio Ohio
