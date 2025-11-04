Ohio Polls Are Open, Close at 7:30 p.m. for Key Election

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Polls opened statewide at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 4, and will close at 7:30 p.m., according to the Ohio Secretary of State.

Voters who arrive before 7:30 p.m. may cast their ballots even if the polling place closes at that time.

This election covers local, state and judicial contests, including key ballot measures that could affect voting districts, education funding, and public policy.

Ohio frequently plays a pivotal role in national and regional politics, making voter turnout especially important. Eligible voters should bring a valid ID, verify their polling location, and allow extra time for lines. The decisions made during this election will shape Ohio’s governance for years ahead, impacting everything from schools and infrastructure to local courts and representation.

Here are five key things the Nov. 4, 2025 Ohio election covers, especially important for Northeast Ohio residents:

Municipal offices, including the mayor, the city council, auditors, treasurers, and township trustees.

Judicial and local courts such as municipal court judges, clerks, and discretionary public-service boards.

Local levies and tax renewals that fund schools, libraries, parks, fire departments and other community services.

Absentee and early-voting deadlines and procedures — including in-person early voting and absentee-by-mail rules.

No statewide issues or constitutional amendments appear on the ballot; focus remains on local offices and community-level decisions.

For more detailed information on voting in Ohio today, including polling locations, deadlines and sample ballots, visit the Ohio Secretary of State official site.

