Listen Live
Local

Bibb Re-Elected in CLE: Key 2025 Ohio Election Results You Should Know

Mayor Justin Bibb secured a second term, but dozens of other Ohio results shifted too.

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Leveling The Playing Field: The Urban Expungement Program's Impact And Future Expansion
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Ohio voters weighed in November 4 on city leadership, local judges, school levies, and community-defining issues.

In Cleveland, incumbent Justin Bibb easily won a second term, while several council and judicial seats flipped across the region. Beyond the city, voters in suburbs and counties approved funding measures, changed local offices, and renewed their collective voice in public decisions.

These outcomes will shape budgets, court systems, and policy decisions for years.

Here’s a breakdown of the top results you need to know—starting in Cleveland and moving through key Northeast Ohio jurisdictions.

Cleveland (Mayor): Justin Bibb defeated Laverne Gore with roughly 73% of the vote to win a second term.

Cleveland City Council (Ward 7): Austin Davis won the seat with about 55.9% of the vote in the newly redrawn ward.

Cleveland City Council (Ward 5): Richard Starr defeated incumbent Rebecca Maurer, flipping the East Side ward.

Cleveland City Council (Ward 12): Tanmay Shah held a narrow lead over Danny Kelly; the margin may trigger a recount.

Cuyahoga County Judicial Races: Multiple judges retained seats; court funding measures passed county-wide.

Turnout: Official records show low engagement in Cleveland’s municipal races, highlighting a continued challenge for local participation.

Statewide Impact: Although no major statewide constitutional amendments passed, local outcomes will influence regional priorities and budgets.

For the most up-to-date and official election results across Ohio, visit the Ohio Secretary of State’s results portal HERE.

Cleveland’s 20 Most Notorious Serial Killers

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

17 Cleveland Myths That Are Totally Real (And Still Wild)

Related Tags

Cleveland Justin Bibb Laverne Gore
More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Entertainment

Memphis Rapper Finesse2Tymes Reportedly Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

Abstract Police Lights Lens Flare
10 Items
Local

10 Teens Arrested After Weekend Car Break-Ins at Cleveland Hotel

Sports

NBA Rookies to Wear Special Jersey Patches for 2025-26 Season

Sports

Highs And Lows: The Biggest Winners (& Losers) Of NFL Season Week 7 & Mastering The Edge

Celebrity

When D’Angelo Met Bobby Seale After Releasing Black Messiah

51 Items
Sports

Ranking The Top 50 College Football Fight Songs Of All Time

Local

Supreme court to meet on Marijuana Users owning Firearms

Movies

Laurence Fishburne Would Love To Be The Leader of The X-Men In The Upcoming MCU Reboot

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close