Bibb Re-Elected in CLE: Key 2025 Ohio Election Results You Should Know

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Ohio voters weighed in November 4 on city leadership, local judges, school levies, and community-defining issues.

In Cleveland, incumbent Justin Bibb easily won a second term, while several council and judicial seats flipped across the region. Beyond the city, voters in suburbs and counties approved funding measures, changed local offices, and renewed their collective voice in public decisions.

These outcomes will shape budgets, court systems, and policy decisions for years.

Here’s a breakdown of the top results you need to know—starting in Cleveland and moving through key Northeast Ohio jurisdictions.

Cleveland (Mayor): Justin Bibb defeated Laverne Gore with roughly 73% of the vote to win a second term.