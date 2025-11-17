Bernie Kosar Completes Liver Transplant, Doctors Say He’s Doing Well

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cleveland is receiving hopeful news today as Browns legend Bernie Kosar continues recovering from a successful liver transplant. The former quarterback completed the surgery Monday morning after a long and complicated battle with liver disease. Doctors report that Kosar is stable and responding well to early treatment.

Kosar waited nearly two years for a viable donor after experiencing repeated medical setbacks. He faced internal bleeding, infections and a rejected donor organ during that period. His care team monitored him closely as his condition worsened. The team moved quickly when a compatible liver became available this week. Surgeons performed the procedure at University Hospitals in Cleveland.

Kosar shared a short message after the operation. He thanked fans for their support and said he feels encouraged by his progress. His medical team says the recovery process will take time and requires strict supervision. They expect several weeks of monitoring to ensure his body accepts the organ.

Kosar remains one of the most beloved figures in Cleveland sports history. The Youngstown native led the Browns through multiple playoff runs during the 1980s. His calm presence and leadership helped define that era for the franchise. Fans across Northeast Ohio have expressed strong support since his diagnosis became public.

Doctors say the next few days are critical. They will track his liver function and watch for infection. Kosar plans to continue updating supporters as he recovers. Cleveland hopes this successful surgery marks a major step toward better health for one of its most iconic athletes.

