Shedeur Sanders Secures QB1 for Cleveland Browns

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Shedeur Sanders now holds the starting quarterback job for the Cleveland Browns after his strong performance on Sunday.

After replacing the other Browns rookie QB Dillon Gabriel a week ago, Sanders started his first career game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The fifth-round pick went 11-20 for 209 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. He’s the 42nd quarterback to start a game for the Browns since 1999.

The move signals another shift in Cleveland’s ongoing search for long-term stability at quarterback. The franchise has cycled through starter after starter since 1999, hoping each new face could finally settle the position. Sanders now becomes the latest young player to take on that challenge. His poise and confidence stood out immediately, and the team believes he can build on his early success.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski praised Sanders for his preparation and control of the playbook. He noted that the rookie earned every rep through consistent work in practice. Stefanski also stressed that Sanders showed strong leadership in the huddle, even in high-pressure moments.

Browns Fans “First Lady” & “Brown Spider” Wed in Muni Lot Tailgate

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule