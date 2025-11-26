Ohio Turnpike Bans High-Profile Vehicles Through Thanksgiving Storm

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday and lasting through 11:59 p.m. Thursday night, the Ohio Turnpike will enforce a travel ban for all “high-profile” vehicles across its full 241-mile length.

The restriction comes as northern Ohio braces for a mix of high winds, rain, snow and lake-effect snow that could make the turnpike hazardous for tall, light or empty rigs.

What Vehicles Can’t Travel

The banned list covers:

Trailers, campers, boats and enclosed trailers towed behind another vehicle

Empty 53-foot commercial trailers and certain long-trailer combinations

Mobile homes, livestock trailers, office trailers and similar high-profile rigs

Long-combination trailers that exceed 90 feet, and triple-trailer rigs

Buses over 40–45 feet, depending on axle count

If your vehicle meets any of those descriptions, you must avoid the Turnpike until restrictions lift. Driving one risks heavy fines and creates dangers in windy or icy conditions.

Who Can Still Travel

Love Local? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Passenger cars, SUVs, standard trucks and most loaded commercial rigs with cargo are allowed. Self-propelled RVs, fifth-wheel trailers and low-profile trailers also remain permitted.

That means commuters, regular drivers and many freight carriers can still use the Turnpike — but they should expect heavier traffic on alternate routes.

Why This Matters for Northeast Ohio

With Cleveland and much of northern Ohio under winter weather alerts, high winds and snow may quickly make roads dangerous. The ban aims to reduce roll-overs, jackknifes and other accidents involving top-heavy or empty trailers.

If you planned to haul items for the holiday weekend, or travel with a camper or trailer, now’s the time to reevaluate. Alternate routes may be slower, but they’re safer than risking a Turnpike shutdown or crash.

Major Changes To Ohio’s Marijuana Laws Could Be On The Way

Ohio Minimum Wage Will Increase in 2026 Under New Proposal

The 20 Deadliest Cities in Ohio, Ranked