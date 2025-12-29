Mayfield Heights Police Investigate Shooting at Raising Cane’s

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

UPDATE (11:41 a.m.): Police now confirm the victim was a teenager who later died from their injuries. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not released additional details. A 14-year-old is now in custody.

Mayfield Heights police are investigating a shooting that injured one person outside a Raising Cane’s restaurant late Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Mayfield Road just before 10 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire at the restaurant and parking lot. First responders found the victim and transported them to Cleveland Clinic-Hillcrest Hospital for treatment.

Police have not released the victim’s name or condition. Investigators say details about the events leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

Law enforcement also closed both the Raising Cane’s and the adjacent Sheetz during the investigation as officers processed the scene and gathered evidence. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation joined local police in the response to the incident.

Authorities have not provided suspect descriptions or identified any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Officials encouraged anyone with information to contact Mayfield Heights police as the case develops.

