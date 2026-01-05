Who’s Next? 15 Browns Head Coach Candidates After Stefanski’s Exit
- Browns looking to fill head coach vacancy after Stefanski's departure.
- Experienced NFL coaches and promising coordinators are potential replacements.
- Browns may also consider unconventional options like college coaches or big-name veterans.
The Cleveland Browns officially enter head coach search mode following Kevin Stefanski’s dismissal. The move opens the door to a wide range of potential replacements. League sources expect the Browns to explore both experienced head coaches and rising coordinators.
Several recently fired NFL coaches could draw interest. Those candidates bring proven resumes and leadership experience. Coordinators across the league also stand out after strong seasons on offense and defense. Many already generate head coach buzz in league circles.
The Browns may also consider bold, unconventional options. Big-name veterans and college coaches could spark major attention. Those names would signal a win-now mindset or a long-term culture reset.
This list highlights 15 realistic and debated candidates. Some fit Cleveland’s current roster. Others would represent a dramatic shift in philosophy. Each option brings risk, intrigue, and upside as the franchise looks ahead.
Potential Browns Head Coach Replacements
1. Pete Carroll, former Seahawks head coach
Won a Super Bowl and built one of the NFL’s most consistent cultures.
2. Brian Daboll, former Giants head coach
Led New York to a playoff win and developed Josh Allen in Buffalo.
3. Mike McCarthy, former Cowboys head coach
Owns a Super Bowl ring and years of quarterback development success.
4. Bobby Slowik, former Texans offensive coordinator
Helped engineer C.J. Stroud’s rapid rise in a modern offense.
5. Jesse Minter, Chargers defensive coordinator
Known for creative schemes and elite situational defense.
6. Klint Kubiak, Seahawks offensive coordinator
Runs a Shanahan-style system with a strong run-pass balance.
7. Eric Bieniemy, former Commanders offensive coordinator
Longtime Andy Reid lieutenant with Super Bowl experience. Still chasing the right head-coach opportunity.
8. Ron Rivera, former Commanders head coach
Veteran leader with playoff experience and strong defensive roots.
9. Frank Reich, former Panthers head coach
Experienced offensive coach with multiple playoff runs while with the Colts.
10. Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders’ offensive coordinator
Offensive-minded coach with NFL and college head coaching experience.
11. Antonio Pierce, former Raiders head coach
Player-friendly leader who earned respect during a late-season turnaround and strong locker-room support.
12. Jim Harbaugh, Chargers head coach
Would require a trade, but his Cleveland roots fuel speculation.
13. Ted Ginn Sr., Glenville High School head coach
Local legend who led Glenville to three state titles in four seasons.
14. Ryan Day, Ohio State head coach
Elite quarterback developer with NFL coaching background.
15. Bill Belichick, former Patriots head coach
Six-time Super Bowl winner and the ultimate high-risk, high-impact hire.
Myles Garrett Sets New NFL Single-Season Sack Record vs. Bengals
Browns Fire Head Coach Kevin Stefanski After Six Seasons
Stefon Diggs Breaks Silence On Assault & Strangulation Allegations, Social Media Chimes In