3 of Alishah Pointer’s Killers Sentenced in East Cleveland Case

Source: Adam Bartosik / Getty

Three people convicted in the murder of Alishah Pointer have now been sentenced in Cuyahoga County. The sentencing marks a major step in a case that has deeply impacted East Cleveland and the wider region.

Pointer, 22, was kidnapped, tortured, and killed in November 2021. Prosecutors said the crime unfolded inside an abandoned home after she was lured to the area. Her body was later discovered during the investigation.

Hakeem-Ali Shomo and Anthony Bryant each received life sentences without parole, while Brittany Smith received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 41 years.

Three additional defendants, Portria Williams, Nathaniel Poke, and Destiny Henderson, remain convicted in the case and now await sentencing. Court officials said those hearings will take place on Friday. Each faces serious penalties tied to their involvement.

The case drew widespread attention because of its brutality and the number of people involved. As sentencing continues, the court process moves closer to completion for a crime that shocked the Cleveland community.

