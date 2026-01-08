NFL Player, Ohio State Alum, Arrested in Cleveland Suburb

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Cuyahoga County / Lakewood Police Department

Reports have confirmed that Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore was taken into custody by Lakewood police.

Lattimore, who also played football for the Ohio State Buckeyes, has already been released. Jail records confirm that Lattimore was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon.

Further details have yet to be made public. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

3 Arrested in Burglary of Shedeur Sanders’ Home

Cleveland Police Officer Arrested on Federal Child Porn Charges