3 Arrested in Burglary of Shedeur Sanders’ Home

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Police arrested three suspects in a burglary at the home of Shedeur Sanders, according to investigators. Authorities said one additional suspect remains at large.

The burglary occurred while Sanders was away from the home, police said. Investigators reported that suspects stole multiple items during the break-in.

Officers identified and arrested three individuals following the investigation. Police did not release details on how the suspects were connected to the crime.

Authorities continue searching for the fourth suspect. Police urged anyone with information to contact investigators.

Sanders, fresh off his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, has not publicly commented on the burglary. Police said the investigation remains active.

No injuries were reported during the incident. Authorities said they will release additional information as it becomes available.

Cleveland Police Officer Arrested on Federal Child Porn Charges

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By