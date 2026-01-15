500+ Schools in Northeast Ohio Closed Today After Major Snowstorm

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

A powerful snowstorm overnight shuttered more than 500 schools across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, officials confirmed. The heavy snow and slick roads made travel unsafe for students, teachers, and staff.

School closures and delays span multiple counties, including Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Geauga, Lake, and Portage. District officials cited whiteout conditions and dangerous side streets as the primary reasons for the decisions.

Several districts announced closures early Wednesday morning, while others reversed bus routes before students boarded. Road crews continue plowing and treating main roads and side streets across the region.

Forecasters urge drivers to use extreme caution today, as snow continues in spots and temperatures stay below freezing. Officials said closures and delays may expand as conditions evolve throughout the morning.

Students and families should check individual district alerts for the latest updates on schedules and any potential extended closures or delays.

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

25 Surprising Things That Were Invented in Cleveland