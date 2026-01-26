Snow Emergencies Issued Across Northeast Ohio as Winter Storm Hits

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

County officials across Northeast Ohio issued snow emergencies as a winter storm brought heavy snow and dangerous driving conditions to the region. The declarations aim to limit travel and protect public safety as road crews work to clear streets.

For a full list of Northeast Ohio snow emergency information, CLICK HERE.

Cuyahoga County and the surrounding areas activated snow emergency levels overnight as snowfall intensified. Officials urged drivers to stay off roads unless travel is necessary. Authorities emphasized that road conditions could change quickly as snow continues to fall.

Snow emergency levels vary by county and dictate who may legally travel. Level 1 advises caution and warns drivers of hazardous conditions. Level 2 restricts travel to essential trips only, including work, school, and emergencies. Level 3 limits travel to emergency responders and essential personnel.

Love News? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Police and county officials reminded residents that violations during higher snow emergency levels can result in citations. Officials also warned that abandoned vehicles can slow plowing efforts and emergency response times.

Road crews continue treating and clearing major routes, highways, and secondary roads. Officials encouraged residents to monitor local updates, check county emergency levels, and allow extra time if travel becomes necessary.

Snow emergencies remain subject to change as weather conditions evolve. Residents should follow guidance from local officials and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.

15 Things Clevelanders Still Do, No Matter What

Movies and TV Shows Filmed in Cleveland That Might Surprise You