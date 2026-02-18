Local Human Trafficking Investigation Leads to Bust of Local Teacher

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A local human trafficking investigation leads to bust of nine people in Norwalk, including a teacher.

The HEAL Human Trafficking Task Force led the operation. Officers worked with multiple police departments across several counties.

Investigators conducted undercover operations targeting prostitution and trafficking activity. Law enforcement arrested suspects during the coordinated sting.

Authorities said some suspects carried weapons during the operation. Officers secured evidence as part of the investigation.

The task force includes agencies from Huron, Erie, Ashland, and Lorain counties. Norwalk, Perkins Township, and Willard police assisted in the arrests.

Officials have not released all names or formal charges. Prosecutors will review evidence before filing charges.

Anyone with information can contact the HEAL tip line. Victims seeking help can reach statewide support services.

The local human trafficking investigation leads to bust efforts that authorities say will continue across the region.

