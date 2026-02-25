Cavs James Harden Suffers Fractured Right Thumb After Knicks Win

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: David Jensen / Getty

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers star James Harden has been diagnosed with a fracture in his right thumb after sustaining the injury during Tuesday night’s 109–94 win over the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

According to team and league reports, X-rays revealed a non-displaced fracture of the thumb on Harden’s right hand — his non-shooting hand — following the victory.

The Cavaliers immediately listed Harden as questionable for Wednesday night’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, and he is undergoing further evaluation and treatment before a final determination on his availability is made.

Harden played 32 minutes in the win over New York, scoring 20 points as Cleveland improved to 6-1 with him in the lineup since he was acquired at the NBA trade deadline earlier this month.

No official timeline for Harden’s return has been provided yet, and the team is expected to update his status as evaluations continue.

The timing of the injury comes as the Cavs are pushing toward the playoff stretch, with their current surge in the Eastern Conference standings hinging, in part, on contributions from the veteran All-Star.

