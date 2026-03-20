Aliyah Henderson Indicted in Cleveland Suitcase Murders Case

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A grand jury has indicted Aliyah Henderson in connection with the deaths of her two young daughters in Cleveland. The case shocked the city after investigators found the children’s bodies inside suitcases earlier this month.

Authorities charged Henderson, 28, with two counts of aggravated murder. Investigators identified the victims as 8-year-old Mila Chatman and 10-year-old Amor Wilson.

Police said a man walking his dog discovered a suitcase in a field near East 162nd Street and Midland Avenue. Officers responded and found a second suitcase nearby, each containing a child’s body.

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Investigators later detained Henderson after gathering evidence and conducting interviews. Officers also located another child inside a home tied to the case. Authorities said that child appeared healthy and placed them in protective care.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims through DNA testing. Officials have not released the cause of death.

Family members said Mila’s father had been trying to gain custody for years but could not locate her. He last saw his daughter in 2020.

Cleveland police described the case as traumatic for both officers and the community. Investigators continue working to determine what led to the children’s deaths.

Henderson remains in custody as the case moves through the court system.

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