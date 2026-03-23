Lutheran East Makes Ohio History With 4th Straight State Championship

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Source: Lutheran East Instagram / Lutheran East Cleveland Heights

The Lutheran East Falcons are officially in a class of their own.

Lutheran East captured its fourth consecutive OHSAA Division V state championship Saturday, becoming the first team in Ohio history to complete a four-peat.

The Falcons defeated Columbus Academy 50-36 at the University of Dayton Arena to secure the historic milestone.

Lutheran East set the tone early and never trailed. The team jumped out to a 12-5 lead after the first quarter and built a 28-10 advantage by halftime.

Junior forward Devontey Perkins led the way with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while sophomore guard Dylan Zeigler added 14 points in the win.

The victory capped a dominant season for Lutheran East, which finished with a 25-2 record.

Head coach Sam Liggins continues to build one of the state’s top programs. The title marks the program’s seventh overall state championship and its ninth straight trip to the state tournament.

With four straight titles from 2023 through 2026, Lutheran East has set the standard for sustained excellence in Ohio high school basketball.

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