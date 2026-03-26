East Cleveland Ex-Detective Indicted On Dozens Of Charges

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A former East Cleveland detective now faces dozens of criminal charges tied to alleged misconduct while on duty.

Prosecutors identified the former officer as Daniel Toone in the indictment.

A grand jury handed down the charges following an investigation into multiple incidents tied to his time on the force.

Officials say the case includes a wide range of alleged offenses connected to his role as a detective.

While prosecutors have not detailed every count publicly, similar cases in East Cleveland have included charges like tampering with records and fraud.

Investigators often link those charges to falsified reports, misuse of police systems, and misleading official documents.

Authorities say the alleged crimes typically stem from incidents where officers abused their authority during arrests or investigations.

The indictment against Toone adds to a growing list of criminal cases involving East Cleveland police officers in recent years.

In past investigations, prosecutors have brought charges including civil rights violations, dereliction of duty, and evidence tampering.

Officials have repeatedly raised concerns about systemic issues within the department tied to officer misconduct.

Prosecutors continue to review evidence as the case moves forward in court.

Authorities have not yet announced a court date or additional details tied to the indictment.

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