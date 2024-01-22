Two former cops in East Cleveland were sentenced today for allegedly selling fake police reports for cash.
FOX 8 reports that Von Harris and Demarcko Johnson were indicted last year for bribery, forgery, and insurance fraud.
Harris was given 24 months in prison for the crime, while Johnson received 12 months.
From FOX 8:
Prosecutors said the two also sold more reports for two payments of $500 outside of a gas station on two separate occasions on June 20 and July 24.
Harris and Johnson are among 16 East Cleveland police officers charged with crimes and civil rights violations in 31 incidents from June 2018 to July 2022, according to prosecutors.
To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.
The Latest:
- East Cleveland Cops Sentenced For Selling Fake Police Reports
- Cavs Rookie Emoni Bates Suspended 2 Games Without Pay
- Dave Chappelle: Why Didn’t Katt Williams ‘Talk About Any Of These White Boys’ In ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview?
- Manny Ellis’ Death Sparks Proposal To Ban Cops From Hog-Tying People In Washington State
- ‘Nobody Cares’: Republican N.H. Gov. Sununu Roasts Tim Scott, Laughs Off Trump Endorsement
- Judge Orders Release Of More Racist Text Messages From Former San Jose Cop Who Sent ‘I Hate Black People’
- Black Teen Saves Baby After Parents Shocked To Death In Tragic Accident
- Nikki Haley Doubles Down On False Claim That America Has ‘Never Been A Racist County’
- Cleveland: How Long Will The Snowstorm Last?
- Malia Obama Makes Her Big Screen Director Debut At Sundance In Goddess Braids
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Black New Year Traditions That Will Bring You Good Luck
-
Former ‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Says Every Man In Hollywood Has Been ‘Touched’
-
Report: Minor Earthquake In Northeast Ohio
-
Who Is The Highest Paid Player At Each Position In The NFL?
-
Tamar Braxton Rocks DWTS with Tribute to Janet Jackson [Video]
-
Trigger-Happy Hannah Payne Convicted In Road Rage Vigilante Shooting Of Black Man
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps