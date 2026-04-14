Cleveland Schools Layoffs: 400+ Jobs Cut Across District

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The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is preparing for major layoffs that will impact more than 400 employees.

Officials confirmed at least 410 full-time positions will be cut. That includes teachers, administrators, and support staff. The layoffs represent about 6.7% of the district’s workforce.

Of those cuts, 146 are teachers and 86 are administrators. The total also includes paraprofessionals, nurses, and other support roles.

District leaders say the layoffs are part of a broader plan to reduce costs and adjust to declining enrollment. CMSD will also close or consolidate 29 schools ahead of the next school year.

CEO Warren Morgan said the cuts are necessary to stabilize finances. The district expects to save about $30 million annually through the reductions.

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Even with those savings, CMSD projects a budget deficit approaching $50 million by 2029. Officials say additional cuts may still be needed.

The plan follows recommendations from a recent state audit. That audit called for fewer administrators and a smaller school footprint.

The CMSD Board of Education is expected to review parts of the plan this week. Some layoffs do not require board approval based on contract terms.

Union leaders and community members have pushed back. Critics argue the cuts could impact classrooms and student support services.

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