Browns Owner Reveals Rare Cancer Diagnosis

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Cleveland Browns owner Dee Haslam revealed she has battled a rare form of blood cancer since 2021.

Haslam shared the diagnosis Wednesday while announcing a $12.5 million donation toward blood cancer research and treatment. The investment will support research focused on chronic lymphocytic leukemia, also known as CLL, and other rare blood cancers.

According to reports, Dee and Jimmy Haslam donated $10 million to the Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre in England. Another $2.5 million will support research and innovation efforts at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland.

“I am extremely grateful that I am living a full, healthy life after being diagnosed with CLL in 2021,” Dee Haslam said in a statement.

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CLL is considered the most common form of leukemia in adults. Doctors currently have no cure for the disease. However, modern treatments have helped many patients manage the condition long-term.

The Haslams said they hope the donation helps researchers develop new treatments and potentially discover cures for blood disorders in the future.

Dee Haslam has served on the University Hospitals Board of Directors since 2015. The Haslams have also previously supported medical innovation projects in Northeast Ohio through major donations.

Jimmy and Dee Haslam own the Cleveland Browns through Haslam Sports Group. The family also owns the Milwaukee Bucks, Columbus Crew and a future NWSL franchise in Columbus.

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