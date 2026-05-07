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East Cleveland Brothers Used Fake Identities In $21M Fraud

Two East Cleveland brothers will spend decades behind bars after federal prosecutors tied them to a massive $21 million fraud scheme.

Published on May 7, 2026

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Handcuffs placed on stacks of dollar bills
Source: Muhammad Labib Adilah / Getty

Two East Cleveland brothers received lengthy federal prison sentences after prosecutors connected them to a massive fraud operation worth more than $21 million.

According to federal officials, the scheme involved stolen identities, fake business transactions, and fraudulent financial activity that stretched across multiple years. Prosecutors said the brothers moved money through accounts connected to the United Arab Emirates while carrying out the operation.

A federal judge sentenced one brother to more than 20 years in prison. The second brother also received a lengthy sentence tied to the case.

Authorities said the fraud scheme targeted victims through deceptive financial practices and resulted in millions of dollars in losses. Federal investigators spent years building the case before the sentencing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the brothers must also pay significant restitution connected to the fraud.

Officials continue warning people about identity theft and financial scams that use fake businesses and online deception to steal money from victims.

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