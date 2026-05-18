Netflix’s ‘The Crash’ Revisits Shocking Strongsville Murder Case

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Netflix’s new true crime documentary The Crash revisits one of Northeast Ohio’s most disturbing criminal cases.

The film focuses on the 2022 Strongsville crash involving Mackenzie Shirilla, Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan. Prosecutors said Shirilla intentionally drove into a commercial building at nearly 100 miles per hour. The crash happened during the early morning hours of July 31, 2022.

Investigators recovered vehicle data that showed full acceleration before impact. Authorities also found no evidence that Shirilla attempted to brake before the crash. The violent collision killed Russo and Flanagan at the scene.

Shirilla survived the crash with serious injuries. A judge later convicted her of murder and aggravated vehicular homicide charges. The court sentenced Shirilla to life in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years.

Netflix’s documentary examines arguments from both the prosecution and defense teams. Defense attorneys argued Shirilla suffered a medical episode connected to POTS before the crash. Prosecutors rejected that claim throughout the trial. The judge ultimately sided with prosecutors during the bench trial.

The Crash includes interviews tied to the victims, investigators and others connected to the nationally known Ohio case.

Will you be watching?

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is Out For Revenge In Netflix’s ‘Man on Fire’

Mike Epps Is Coming Back To Netflix With Two More Comedy Specials

Diddy Considers Suing Netflix & 50 Cent Over ‘Reckoning’ Series

Love Crime? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.