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Ohio Is Getting Another Buc-ee’s Along I-71

Ohio’s second Buc-ee’s is one step closer to reality after Mansfield City Council approved plans for a massive new location along I-71.

Published on June 3, 2026

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Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Ohio drivers could soon have another reason to stop along Interstate 71.

Mansfield City Council unanimously approved development plans Tuesday night for a new Buc-ee’s travel center near the I-71 and State Route 39 interchange. The project marks another major step toward bringing the popular Texas-based chain to North Central Ohio.

The proposed Buc-ee’s would become only the second Ohio location for the company. The first Ohio store opened in Huber Heights near Dayton earlier this year.

Plans call for a massive travel center spanning roughly 75,000 square feet on more than 35 acres. Developers say the project could create more than 200 full-time jobs once complete.

Buc-ee’s has built a devoted following across the country thanks to its oversized travel centers, spotless restrooms, extensive food offerings, and unique merchandise. Unlike many traditional truck stops, Buc-ee’s locations often feature dozens of fuel pumps, fresh barbecue, baked goods, jerky counters, and large retail spaces. The brand has expanded rapidly beyond its Texas roots in recent years, drawing travelers who often make special trips just to visit the stores.

The company also plans major infrastructure upgrades around the interchange. Reports say Buc-ee’s will cover an estimated $15 million in improvements, including road work, roundabouts, and water and sewer extensions tied to the development.

City leaders say the Mansfield location fits Buc-ee’s business model because of the heavy traffic flowing between Cleveland and Columbus on I-71. Ohio Department of Transportation estimates show tens of thousands of vehicles travel through the corridor daily.

While many residents support the project, some nearby neighbors have raised concerns about traffic and development near the rural area. City officials say discussions with community members and Buc-ee’s representatives remain ongoing.

Construction timelines are still being finalized, but reports indicate the travel center could open as early as 2028.

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