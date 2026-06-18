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12 Father’s Day Food Deals Cleveland Dads Will Love in 2026

Several restaurant chains with locations across Northeast Ohio are celebrating with free gifts, gift cards, and special menu offers.

Published on June 18, 2026

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  • Many restaurant chains provide Father's Day promotions like free items, bonus cards, and percentage-off discounts.
  • Deals are available for sit-down dining, takeout, and gift card purchases to suit different celebration plans.
  • Participating restaurants have locations across Northeast Ohio, making the offers accessible to local families.
Image of Charcoal barbecue grilled aberdeen angus ribeye beef steak cooked medium rare with green pesto herbs, fresh tomatoes, garlic
Source: mtreasure / Getty

Father’s Day falls on June 21 this year, and restaurants across the country are rolling out special promotions to help families celebrate.

From free food and limited-edition gifts to bonus gift cards and percentage-off discounts, many of these offers can add up to significant savings.

Better yet, several of the participating chains have locations throughout Northeast Ohio, making it easy for Cleveland-area families to take advantage.

Whether you’re planning a sit-down dinner, grabbing takeout, or picking up a gift card for Dad, these Father’s Day deals offer plenty of ways to celebrate without stretching your budget.

Editor’s Note: Deals and promotions may vary by location and are subject to change without notice. Contact your local restaurant or visit the company’s website to confirm participation and offer details before visiting.

1. Applebee’s

Applebee’s is running one of the most straightforward Father’s Day promotions. Guests who purchase a $50 gift card receive a $10 bonus card that can be used on a future visit. It’s a solid option for families planning multiple restaurant outings this summer.

2. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Dads dining in on Father’s Day can receive a free limited-edition pint glass while supplies last. BJ’s is also offering loyalty members a future VIP discount that can be redeemed later in the summer.

3. IHOP

IHOP’s “Dads and Grads” promotion includes 20% off a first online order with promo code IHOP20. The deal works well for families planning a Father’s Day breakfast at home.

4. Buca di Beppo

The Italian chain is expected to offer a free half-pound World Famous Meatball to dads dining in on Father’s Day. The promotion has become one of the restaurant’s most recognizable Father’s Day traditions.

5. QDOBA

QDOBA is offering a bonus incentive for gift card buyers. Customers who purchase $50 in digital gift cards receive a $10 bonus card that can be redeemed later.

6. Red Robin

Red Robin’s Father’s Day promotion gives guests a $10 Bonus Buck when they purchase a $50 gift card online. It’s an easy way to stretch your dining budget beyond Father’s Day weekend.

7. Red Lobster

Seafood-loving dads can take advantage of Red Lobster’s gift card offer. Customers receive a $5 bonus coupon when they purchase $25 in gift cards.

8. Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday is providing a $10 bonus card with the purchase of a $50 gift card. Families can use the bonus reward on a future visit during the summer.

9. Donatos Pizza

Donatos is celebrating Father’s Day weekend with 30% off orders at participating locations. For families planning a casual Father’s Day meal, this may be one of the biggest percentage discounts available.

10. Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is helping families celebrate Father’s Day with a gift card bonus promotion. Customers who purchase qualifying gift cards can receive additional bonus rewards that can be used on future visits. For dads who never miss a game, wings, burgers, and a wall full of TVs make this one of the most fitting Father’s Day destinations on the list.

11. Subway

Subway customers who purchase $25 in gift cards can receive a free 6-inch sub through the Father’s Day promotional period.

12. Hofbräuhaus Cleveland

For families looking for a local Father’s Day experience, Hofbräuhaus Cleveland is hosting a Father’s Day buffet featuring live entertainment and a gift for every dad in attendance. Reservations are recommended.

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