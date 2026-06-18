12 Father’s Day Food Deals Cleveland Dads Will Love in 2026

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Father’s Day falls on June 21 this year, and restaurants across the country are rolling out special promotions to help families celebrate.

From free food and limited-edition gifts to bonus gift cards and percentage-off discounts, many of these offers can add up to significant savings.

Better yet, several of the participating chains have locations throughout Northeast Ohio, making it easy for Cleveland-area families to take advantage.

Whether you’re planning a sit-down dinner, grabbing takeout, or picking up a gift card for Dad, these Father’s Day deals offer plenty of ways to celebrate without stretching your budget.

Editor’s Note: Deals and promotions may vary by location and are subject to change without notice. Contact your local restaurant or visit the company’s website to confirm participation and offer details before visiting.

1. Applebee’s

Applebee’s is running one of the most straightforward Father’s Day promotions. Guests who purchase a $50 gift card receive a $10 bonus card that can be used on a future visit. It’s a solid option for families planning multiple restaurant outings this summer.