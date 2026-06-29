Where To Find Cooling Centers Across Greater Cleveland

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Source: Oliver Peric / Getty Dangerously hot temperatures return to Northeast Ohio this week, prompting several communities to open cooling centers or extend hours at air-conditioned public buildings. Officials urge residents to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, and check on elderly neighbors, young children, and anyone without reliable air conditioning. Whether you live in Cleveland, Akron or a nearby suburb, these locations can provide relief while excessive heat remains in the forecast. Why Cooling Centers Matter

Extreme heat is one of the nation’s deadliest weather hazards. Heat-related illnesses can develop quickly, especially among older adults, children, people with chronic medical conditions and anyone working or spending long periods outdoors. Public cooling centers offer free, air-conditioned spaces where residents can cool down, hydrate and avoid dangerous temperatures. Hours and availability may change based on weather conditions or local emergency declarations. Check with your local municipality before visiting if you need the most up-to-date information on cooling center hours or services. Cleveland

Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center 3155 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. One of six City of Cleveland recreation centers designated as an official cooling center during periods of excessive heat. Residents can cool off indoors while taking advantage of the facility’s amenities. Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center 16300 Lakeshore Blvd. This Northeast Side recreation center serves as an official cooling center and provides an air-conditioned place to escape dangerous temperatures. Gunning Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center 16700 Puritas Ave. West Side residents can visit Gunning Recreation Center during extended cooling center hours when extreme heat arrives.

Kovacic Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center 6250 St. Clair Ave. Kovacic Recreation Center is among the city facilities activated to provide relief during excessive heat events. Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center 6301 Lorain Ave. Residents on Cleveland’s west side can stay cool inside this officially designated cooling center during the heat wave. Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Frederick Douglass Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center 15401 Miles Ave. This southeast Cleveland recreation center rounds out the city’s six official cooling center locations. Akron

Summit Lake Community Center 380 W. Crosier St. Akron is extending hours at Summit Lake Community Center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday to serve as the city’s primary cooling center. Patterson Park Community Center 800 Patterson Ave. The community center remains open during normal business hours, providing residents with an air-conditioned public space. Mason Community Learning Center 700 E. Exchange St. Akron officials encourage residents needing relief from the heat to use community centers that remain open throughout the day. Lawton Street Community Center 1225 Lawton St. Lawton Street Community Center is also available during normal operating hours while excessive heat affects the region. Nearby Cleveland Suburbs

Lakewood Public Library Lakewood encourages residents without air conditioning to use its air-conditioned public library during periods of dangerous heat. Rocky River Public Library The public library offers a comfortable indoor space where visitors can stay cool during regular business hours. Parma-Snow Branch Library One of several air-conditioned library locations available to residents seeking relief from hot weather.