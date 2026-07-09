15 Ways To Avoid Ohio’s ‘Explosive Diarrhea’ Outbreak

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The phrase “explosive diarrhea” has grabbed headlines across Ohio after health officials confirmed 177 cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora.

The parasite is commonly spread through contaminated fresh fruits and vegetables, though investigators have not identified the specific source behind Ohio’s outbreak.

The infection can also cause stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and weight loss. While health officials continue their investigation, experts recommend following several food safety and hygiene practices to reduce your risk.

Here are 15 simple ways to help protect yourself and your family.

1. Wash Fresh Fruits Before Eating

Rinse all fresh fruit under running water before eating, even if you plan to peel it. Washing helps remove dirt and may reduce contaminants that could make you sick.