Cleveland Ranks Among America’s Worst Cities For Bed Bugs In 2026
- Cleveland is one of the nation's biggest bed bug hotspots, ranking 4th nationally.
- Ohio has the most cities in the top 50 bed bug list, reflecting widespread regional problem.
- Factors like travel, dense housing, and bed bugs' hitchhiking ability contribute to the spread.
Cleveland ranked among the highest on Orkin’s 2026 list of the worst U.S. cities for bed bugs, making it one of the nation’s biggest hotspots for the unwanted pests. The annual rankings are based on residential and commercial bed bug treatments performed by Orkin between May 12, 2025, and May 12, 2026.
Ohio also had more cities in the Top 50 than any other state, with Columbus, Cincinnati, Youngstown, Dayton and Toledo joining Cleveland on the list. Experts say travel, dense housing and bed bugs’ ability to hitch rides on luggage, clothing and furniture all contribute to their spread.
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Here’s how the cities ranked.
1. Chicago, Illinois
Chicago claimed the No. 1 spot for the sixth consecutive year. The city continues to lead the nation in professional bed bug treatments, driven by its size, tourism and dense housing.
2. Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles climbed two spots from last year’s rankings. Heavy travel and a large population help make Southern California a frequent target for infestations.
3. Detroit, Michigan
Detroit remained among the nation’s biggest bed bug hotspots. Michigan consistently ranks near the top of annual pest control reports.
4. Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland was the highest-ranked Ohio city on the list. Although it slipped two places from last year, it remains one of the country’s biggest trouble spots for bed bugs.
5. Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis rounded out the top five. Like many Midwestern cities, it has consistently appeared near the top of Orkin’s annual rankings.
6. Springfield, Illinois
Springfield jumped three spots this year. The move reflects an increase in treatments performed across the metro area.
7. Washington, D.C.
The nation’s capital dropped one position but still ranked among the country’s biggest bed bug hotspots. High visitor traffic plays a role.
8. Columbus, Ohio
Ohio’s capital remained in the Top 10. Columbus has consistently ranked among the nation’s busiest cities for bed bug treatments.
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9. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh climbed three places from last year. The city has become a regular fixture in Orkin’s annual rankings.
10. Grand Rapids, Michigan
Grand Rapids rounded out the Top 10 despite falling three spots. Michigan placed two cities inside this year’s Top 10.
11. Denver, Colorado
Denver remained among the nation’s leading cities for bed bug treatments. Population growth and travel continue to influence the rankings.
12. New York, New York
New York climbed three spots this year. Millions of annual visitors make prevention especially important for travelers.
13. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee stayed in the upper portion of the rankings. Bed bugs continue to be a challenge across several Midwest metros.
14. Baltimore, Maryland
Baltimore slipped three places compared to last year but remained firmly inside the Top 15.
15. Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati gave Ohio its third city inside the Top 15. Ohio had more cities on the Top 50 list than any other state.
Orkin recommends inspecting hotel mattresses and headboards before unpacking, keeping luggage off beds and upholstered furniture, and washing and drying travel clothes on high heat after returning home. Those simple steps can help prevent bringing bed bugs home from your next trip.