Cleveland Ranks Among America’s Worst Cities For Bed Bugs In 2026

Cleveland ranked among the highest on Orkin’s 2026 list of the worst U.S. cities for bed bugs, making it one of the nation’s biggest hotspots for the unwanted pests. The annual rankings are based on residential and commercial bed bug treatments performed by Orkin between May 12, 2025, and May 12, 2026.

Ohio also had more cities in the Top 50 than any other state, with Columbus, Cincinnati, Youngstown, Dayton and Toledo joining Cleveland on the list. Experts say travel, dense housing and bed bugs’ ability to hitch rides on luggage, clothing and furniture all contribute to their spread.

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Here’s how the cities ranked.

1. Chicago, Illinois

Chicago claimed the No. 1 spot for the sixth consecutive year. The city continues to lead the nation in professional bed bug treatments, driven by its size, tourism and dense housing.