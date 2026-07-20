20 Best School Districts in Greater Cleveland, Ranked for 2026

Families across Northeast Ohio often consider school quality before buying a home or planning a move. A new report from Niche ranks the best school districts in the Cleveland metro area for 2026, giving parents another tool to compare local districts.

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The annual rankings combine data from the U.S. Department of Education with millions of student and parent reviews. Niche also evaluates teacher quality, graduation rates, college readiness, academics, resources, and extracurricular opportunities. For the 2026 rankings, the company removed SAT and ACT scores from its methodology to reflect the growing shift away from standardized testing in college admissions.

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Several familiar Northeast Ohio districts landed near the top once again. Communities in Cuyahoga, Summit, Medina, Lorain, and Stark counties all earned spots among the region’s highest-rated public school systems. While academics play a major role in the rankings, Niche also considers factors that affect the overall student experience, including teachers, clubs, athletics, diversity, and feedback from families.

Below are the 20 highest-ranked school districts in the Cleveland metro area. The order follows Niche’s 2026 rankings exactly.

Disclaimer

This list reflects Niche’s 2026 Best School Districts in the Cleveland metro area rankings. Rankings are based on Niche’s analysis of public data from the U.S. Department of Education along with reviews from students and parents. Read more about the methodology here: https://www.niche.com/about/methodology/best-school-districts/.

1. Solon City School District

Serving the city of Solon in southeastern Cuyahoga County, this district has earned a reputation for preparing students for college while offering a wide range of athletics, music, and extracurricular activities. Solon consistently ranks among Northeast Ohio’s most desirable communities for families seeking strong public schools.