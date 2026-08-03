The Highest-Rated Private High Schools in Greater Cleveland for 2026
- Private schools in Greater Cleveland are renowned for strong academics, athletics, and arts programs.
- Many schools have served Northeast Ohio families for generations, while others attract students nationwide.
- Niche's 2026 rankings highlight the 30 highest-rated private high schools in the Greater Cleveland area.
Private high schools across Greater Cleveland have built strong reputations for academics, athletics, arts, faith-based education and college preparation.
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Many have served Northeast Ohio families for generations, while others attract students from across the country through specialized programs and boarding opportunities. Niche recently released its 2026 rankings, and we’ve kept the schools in the same order while adding original context about each campus. See which 30 private high schools earned a spot on this year’s list.
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Each year, Niche evaluates schools using factors such as academics, college readiness, culture, diversity, and parent and student feedback. The latest rankings are in, and we’ve rounded up the 30 highest-rated private high schools in Greater Cleveland.
See which schools earned a spot and where they landed in this year’s rankings.
The schools below appear in the same order as Niche’s 2026 rankings for private high schools in the Greater Cleveland area. Rankings belong to Niche. We added original context about each school to help readers learn more about the campuses.
30 Highest-Rated Private High Schools in Greater Cleveland
1. Western Reserve Academy — Hudson
Western Reserve Academy serves students in grades nine through 12. The Hudson school offers both day and boarding options on its historic campus.
2. University School — Hunting Valley
University School provides an all-boys education from kindergarten through 12th grade. The school operates campuses in Hunting Valley and Shaker Heights.
3. Laurel School — Shaker Heights
Laurel School provides an all-girls education for students from early childhood through high school. The school also operates its Butler Campus in Russell Township.
4. Hawken School — Gates Mills
Hawken School serves students from preschool through 12th grade. Its upper-school programs include traditional courses and experience-driven learning opportunities.
5. Hathaway Brown School — Shaker Heights
Hathaway Brown provides an all-girls education from early childhood through high school. The school offers academics, athletics, arts and leadership programs.
6. Andrews Osborne Academy — Willoughby
Andrews Osborne Academy serves day and boarding students from preschool through 12th grade. Its Willoughby campus welcomes students from Northeast Ohio and beyond.
7. Gilmour Academy — Gates Mills
Gilmour Academy operates as a Catholic, independent school in Gates Mills. It serves students from early childhood through high school.
8. Lake Ridge Academy — North Ridgeville
Lake Ridge Academy provides a secular, independent education in North Ridgeville. The school serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
9. Saint Ignatius High School — Cleveland
Saint Ignatius provides a Jesuit Catholic education for young men in grades nine through 12. The school sits in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.
10. Beaumont School — Cleveland Heights
Beaumont School provides a Catholic education for young women in grades nine through 12. The school operates in Cleveland Heights.
11. St. Edward High School — Lakewood
St. Edward provides a Catholic college-preparatory education for young men. The Lakewood school also maintains a prominent presence in Northeast Ohio athletics.
12. Lutheran West High School & Middle School — Rocky River
Lutheran West serves students in grades six through 12. The Rocky River school combines college preparation with a Christian educational mission.
13. Archbishop Hoban High School — Akron
Archbishop Hoban provides a Catholic education for students in grades nine through 12. The Akron school offers academics, arts, service programs and athletics.
14. Fuchs Mizrachi School — Beachwood
Fuchs Mizrachi provides a Modern Orthodox Jewish education in Beachwood. The school combines general studies with Jewish religious instruction.
15. First Baptist Christian School — Elyria
First Baptist Christian School serves students from preschool through 12th grade. The Elyria school builds its program around a Christian worldview.
16. Magnificat High School — Rocky River
Magnificat provides a Catholic education for young women in grades nine through 12. The school offers academic, artistic, athletic and service opportunities.
17. Padua Franciscan High School — Parma
Padua Franciscan serves students in grades nine through 12 in Parma. The Catholic school follows Franciscan traditions through academics, faith and service.
18. St. Vincent-St. Mary High School — Akron
St. Vincent-St. Mary provides a Catholic education for students in grades nine through 12. The Akron school carries a long academic and athletic history.
19. Our Lady of the Elms — Akron
Our Lady of the Elms provides a Catholic education for girls. The Akron school serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
20. Saint Joseph Academy — Cleveland
Saint Joseph Academy provides a Catholic education for young women in grades nine through 12. The school operates on Cleveland’s West Side.
21. Westside Christian Academy — Westlake
Westside Christian Academy serves students from preschool through high school. The Westlake school centers its curriculum on Christian instruction.
22. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy — Cuyahoga Falls
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy serves middle and high school students in Cuyahoga Falls. The school combines college preparation, athletics and Christian education.
23. St. Thomas Aquinas High School & Middle School — Louisville
St. Thomas Aquinas serves students in grades six through 12. The Louisville school provides Catholic education in the southern portion of the Cleveland-area ranking.
24. Walsh Jesuit High School — Cuyahoga Falls
Walsh Jesuit provides a Catholic, Jesuit education for students in grades nine through 12. The school offers academics, athletics, arts and service programs.
25. Benedictine High School — Cleveland
Benedictine provides a Catholic college-preparatory education for young men. The school has served generations of Cleveland families from its East Side campus.
26. Lake Catholic High School — Mentor
Lake Catholic serves students in grades nine through 12 in Mentor. The school combines Catholic instruction with academics, extracurricular activities and athletics.
27. Central Catholic High School — Canton
Central Catholic provides a Catholic education for students in grades nine through 12. The Canton school offers college preparation, service opportunities and extracurricular programs.
28. Elyria Catholic High School — Elyria
Elyria Catholic serves students in grades nine through 12. The school provides Catholic instruction alongside academics, athletics and student activities.
29. Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School — Cleveland
Villa Angela-St. Joseph provides a Catholic education for students in grades nine through 12. The school operates near Cleveland’s eastern lakefront.
30. Beatrice Stone Yavne High School — Beachwood
Beatrice Stone Yavne High School provides Jewish and general studies in Beachwood. The school serves students in grades seven through 12.