18 Things To Know As Ohio Battles A Measles Outbreak

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Source: Juliana Sahran / Getty Ohio health officials are urging residents to stay informed as measles cases continue to rise across parts of the state. While measles was once considered eliminated in the U.S., outbreaks still happen when the virus spreads among unvaccinated people. | Related: Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak: Check Your Kitchen For These Ingredients Health experts say knowing the symptoms, understanding how the disease spreads, and checking your vaccination status can help reduce the risk of infection. Here’s what you should know about the current outbreak in Ohio. | Related: 15 Ways To Avoid Ohio’s ‘Explosive Diarrhea’ Outbreak This list combines information from Ohio public health officials, the Ohio Department of Health, the CDC, and reporting from FOX 8 Cleveland. The situation continues to evolve, and case counts or public health guidance may change as new information becomes available. Ohio Is Responding To A Measles Outbreak Ohio health officials are investigating a growing number of measles cases and monitoring potential exposures across multiple communities. Local health departments continue notifying people who may have come into contact with infected individuals while working to limit additional spread.

Measles Is One Of The Most Contagious Viruses Measles spreads more easily than many other infectious diseases. Health experts say a single infected person can transmit the virus to most unvaccinated people who are exposed, making quick identification and vaccination especially important.

The Virus Spreads Through The Air Unlike illnesses that require close physical contact, measles spreads through tiny respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or even breathes. This allows the virus to move quickly through homes, schools and other indoor spaces.

Someone does not have to interact face-to-face with an infected person to become sick. The virus can remain in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area, according to the CDC.

Symptoms Usually Start Like A Cold Early symptoms often include a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Because these signs resemble other common illnesses, measles may not be recognized immediately during its earliest stages.

The Rash Usually Appears A Few Days Later The disease’s signature rash typically develops several days after the initial symptoms begin. It often starts on the face near the hairline before spreading downward across the body.

People Can Spread Measles Before They Know They’re Sick One reason outbreaks can grow quickly is that infected people become contagious before the rash appears. Someone may unknowingly expose others while believing they simply have a cold or another minor illness.

The MMR Vaccine Remains The Best Protection Health officials continue recommending the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine as the most effective defense against measles. The CDC says two doses provide about 97% protection against infection.

Not Everyone Can Be Vaccinated Some infants are too young to receive the vaccine, while certain people with weakened immune systems may not be able to get it safely. High vaccination rates help protect these vulnerable groups through community immunity.

Complications Can Become Serious Although many people recover, measles can lead to serious health problems. Complications may include pneumonia, brain swelling, hospitalization and, in rare cases, death, particularly among young children and people with weakened immune systems.

Young Children Face Higher Risks Children younger than 5 years old are more likely to experience severe complications from measles. That is one reason pediatricians encourage families to stay current on recommended immunizations.

Adults Can Get Measles Too Measles is not just a childhood illness. Adults who are unvaccinated or who lack immunity can also become infected and may develop serious complications.

Check Your Vaccination Records If you’re unsure whether you’ve received the recommended MMR vaccinations, check your medical records or speak with your healthcare provider. They can help determine whether you’re considered protected based on your age and vaccination history.

Call Before Visiting A Doctor’s Office Anyone who believes they may have measles should contact a healthcare provider before arriving at a clinic or hospital. Calling first allows medical staff to prepare and reduce the risk of exposing other patients.

Public Health Workers Trace Exposures When a measles case is confirmed, local health departments work to identify people who may have been exposed. Officials may issue public notices for businesses, schools or other locations where exposures could have occurred.

Travel Can Help Spread The Virus Many measles outbreaks begin after an infected traveler brings the virus into a community where vaccination rates are lower. Because measles remains common in some parts of the world, travel continues to play a role in new outbreaks.

Health Officials Continue Monitoring Ohio Cases Ohio health officials continue tracking confirmed cases, investigating potential exposures and sharing updates with the public. Residents are encouraged to follow guidance from their local health department as new information becomes available.