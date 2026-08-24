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Columbus is getting its first taste of HELL’S KITCHEN next summer.

The Grammy and Tony Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the music and life of Alicia Keys will hit the Ohio Theatre June 15-20, 2027.

The Columbus run will feature eight performances through Broadway in Columbus and AKW Entertainment.

MORE: Alicia Keys Brings Out Jay-Z At Tony Awards Performance, Teases New Collab

Tickets are on sale now and prices start at $41.78.

Tickets will be available through Broadway in Columbus, by phone at 614-469-0939 or at the CAPA Ticket Center inside the Ohio Theatre.

HELL’S KITCHEN follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl searching for freedom, purpose and her place in the world.

Her journey introduces her to a musical mentor, a complicated family, and a neighborhood that helps shape who she becomes.

The musical features Alicia Keys’ biggest hits alongside original songs written specifically for the production.

The show is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, known for Rent, Dear Evan Hansen and The Notebook.

Camille A. Brown handles choreography, with a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz.

HELL’S KITCHEN won two 2025 Tony Awards and the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

The production is currently in its second Broadway year at the Shubert Theatre.





Alicia Keys’ “HELL’S KITCHEN” is Coming to Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com