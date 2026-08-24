Watson or Sanders? Browns Make Decision on QB1

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The Cleveland Browns have reportedly made their decision at quarterback.

Deshaun Watson will open the 2026 NFL season as Cleveland’s starting quarterback, beating out Shedeur Sanders following a competition that lasted throughout training camp and the preseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the decision Monday morning.

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Watson is expected to be under center when the Browns open the regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 13.

Browns Choose Deshaun Watson Over Shedeur Sanders

Head coach Todd Monken gave both quarterbacks opportunities to win the job this summer, including alternating first-team reps throughout training camp.

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Watson started Cleveland’s first preseason game against the Chicago Bears, completing 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards. Sanders got the start one week later against the Buffalo Bills, completing 9 of 11 passes for 74 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Across the two preseason games, Watson finished 16 of 27 for 162 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Sanders went 15 of 22 for 153 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Monken said Sunday that the Browns would consider the quarterbacks’ entire body of work before making the decision.

Watson Gets Another Opportunity in Cleveland

The decision gives Watson another chance to establish himself as Cleveland’s long-term answer after missing the entire 2025 season while recovering from Achilles injuries.

His return has already been met with a mixed response from Browns fans. Watson was loudly booed during Saturday’s preseason loss to Buffalo and later called the reaction “personal” and “disrespectful.” Monken said those comments and the reaction from fans would not factor into Cleveland’s quarterback decision.

Sanders, meanwhile, will begin his second NFL season behind Watson after making seven starts as a rookie.

For now, the Browns’ months-long quarterback competition is over.

Watson is QB1.