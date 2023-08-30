Ben Simmons Open to Return to Sixers, Philly Fans Say The Feeling Isn’t Mutual

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

“Home is here in Philadelphia. I never like to be away too long.” – Grace Kelly.

We can infer this quote this could be Ben Simmons after his most recent interview. Simmons sat down with Marc Spears about his tenure in Philadelphia and how he has been feeling mentally in preparation for the upcoming season. Simmons spoke on his love for Philly and revealed that he would love to make a return if the opportunity presents itself.

“I’ll always have love for Philly. People always ask me, like, ‘If you were to get traded again, where you want it to be?’ I always say, ‘Just Philly. Philly is a second home to me,’” Simmons said. “And in time, you learn and grow as people. I don’t really have anything bad to say about Philly. It was a crazy situation at the end, but it is what it is.”

Simmons said that fans in Philly did a lot of heckling, with little understanding of the torment that body has been put through the years.

“I don’t think people realize how bad it was in terms of physically how I was feeling and what I was able to do on the floor,” he said. “Being able to sit down now and not have to lean or slouch one way, it’s kind of crazy for me. But I feel I’m at 100 percent now.”

Simmons returns to the Wells Fargo Center with the Brooklyn Nets February 3rd, 2024.

See how Sixers fans feel about Ben Simmons comments below!

