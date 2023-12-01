LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jayceon Taylor, better known as The Game, has been known for a plethora a his controversial moments in the music industry.

The Game’s lists of Hip-Hop feuds are pretty extensive, but let’s take a look at some scuffles between the game and other artists we feel deserve and honorable mention.

Honorable Mention:

The Game vs. Chris Brown: After a tumultuous break-up between Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend Karruche Tran, The Game took to Instagram to troll Brown. He was pictured licking a picture of Tran, where Brown commented under the since deleted post, “Someone must have something they need to promote. It’s sad people need gimmicks to maintain fame. All pub is good pub I guess.”

The Game vs. Joe Budden: The Game had a personal vendetta against Joe Budden after Budden dissed, the G-Unit crew, calling them ‘gangsta actors’ which included a verse from Game. Taylor (Game) went on to make a diss to Budden titled ‘Buddens’. The beef was ‘settled’ years later after a text message was sent and a phone call was made. After the beef was squashed “Me and Game never really had an issue,” Budden told MTV after the beef had died. “It was more so a Joe Budden vs. G-Unit thing.”

The Game vs. Meek Mill: This beef had allegedly started over a situation in a club when R&B singer Sean Kingston’s chain was stolen. The Game accused Meek Mill of pointing the finger at Game and his crew for snatching the chain. That is, where the beef was fueled and diss tracks were released from both artists.

Take a Look at The Game’s Top Ten Rap Feuds below!

Block Wars: Top Ten Rap Feuds Featuring The Game was originally published on rnbphilly.com