The Cleveland Browns beat theon Sunday afternoon, and Browns fans are still reacting to the big win.

The Browns, like a lot of NFL teams more than a month into the season, are banged up with key injuries. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson missed his second straight game. All-Pro running back Nick Chubb is done for the year. All-Pro offensive lineman Joel Bitonio missed this key contest as well.

And yesterday, none of that mattered. Cleveland fought their way to a 19-17 victory over the NFL’s hottest team, who suddenly appear to be just a tad bit overrated. Their rookie quarterback missed two kicks, one that would’ve put the 9ers ahead with just seconds remaining in the game.

I mean, sure, the 9ers beat up the Dallas Cowboys on national television a week ago. But… the Cowboys are the Cowboys.

And Cleveland is Cleveland.

The game wasn’t pretty and neither was the weather. Cleveland had to fight out of a 10-0 deficit early on, but at the end of the day Browns third-stringer QB PJ Walker made just enough plays to secure the gritty win.

Keep scrolling to check out some of the best online reactions to the biggest Browns win of the season.

Up next – Cleveland travels to play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Browns will have to avoid the roller coaster letdown that’s so far plagued this short season. If they do that there’s a decent chance they could end next week in first place in the division.

Keep an eye on the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers next weekend. The Ravens face a tough test at home against the Detroit Lions, while the Steelers travel across the country to play the Los Angeles Rams. The Cincinnati Bengals will have their bye week.

Browns Fans React To Big Win Against Overrated 49ers was originally published on wzakcleveland.com