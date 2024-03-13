Listen Live

Cleveland Browns Make Stunning Trade For Wide Receiver

Published on March 13, 2024

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos

Source: Ryan Kang / Getty

The Cleveland Browns have just acquired former first-round wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos.

The Browns reportedly sent a 5th and 6th-round pick to the Vikings for the wideout.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Cleveland made a run for Jeudy at the trade deadline last season.

This trade provides a solid option at WR2 for Cleveland, who struggled in that role last season. Cleveland undoubtedly hopes this acquisition will help bring starting quarterback Deshaun Watson back to form.

Jeudy had 54 receptions for 758 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2023.

Keep an eye on wzakcleveland.com for more breaking Cleveland Browns news!

Cleveland Browns Make Stunning Trade For Wide Receiver  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

