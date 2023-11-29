Dez Bryant Calls Out Malika Andrews on Failure to Cover Josh Giddey Underage Dating Allegations

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Athletes have a love-hate with journalists and the media. Between having to answer tough questions after a loss, or being scrutinized for situations that may be out of your control, athletes have– for the most part– had a reluctant attitude when speaking to the press.

Former NFL player Dez Bryant is making it imperative to mention that racial discrimination still lingers in sports, in deciding what story gets covered, and the angle in which the story is told.

Bryant took to social media to express his frustrations with Malika Andrews, a journalist and reporter for ESPN. Bryant believes that Andrews ‘went out of her way’ to cover the allegations about Charlotte Horner guard Brandon Miller, who is Black, during the NBA Draft.

While Josh Giddey, White, is currently playing in the NBA with no acknowledgement on her end, of Giddey’s allegations of relations with minors

Bryant argues that this coverage on an Miller’s allegation arguably ruining his draft stock, and possibly altering his career; while Giddey allegations remain unreported

you went out your way to crucify Brandon Miller on draft day over something he didn’t even do

Why haven’t you said nothing about Josh Giddey” Dez Bryant writes.

“I advise you not to make this a black or white thing

Your parents really raised you wrong and just because you went to a private school don’t make you better

You appeal and I know your kind

You just a puppet

I dont know how a former or current nba player could sit there across from you and look at you with some kind of respect”

Claims have been pinned against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, having an inappropriate relationship with an underaged female. Pictures and video of the couple have surfaced the internet. An anonymous social media user commented on the since deleted content to identify the woman in question as a ‘high school junior’.

The NBA has launched an official investigation on Giddey Friday, November 24, 2023.

No charges have been pressed and there has been no police involvement.

See what social media is saying about Dez Bryant’s outing below!

