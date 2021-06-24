HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Happy Birthday Solange: 20 Images Of Her Finest Moments In Fashion

Posted June 24, 2021

Solange Knowles covers Harper's Bazaar digital issue

Source: Naima Green / Courtesy Harper's Bazaar


Texas native Solange Knowles is a woman of many hats – and styles. The mother, singer, DJ, actress and fashion icon has carefully curated a look that is all her own through the years, and now, on her 35th birthday, we’re revisiting some of the fashion moments that mattered most.

Be it a high-end photoshoot, an impromptu selfie or an onstage performance, her style is definitely meant as a statement in itself. Take a look at some of Solange’s top fashion moments in this birthday gallery.

1. T Magazine Shoot

T Magazine Shoot Source:Collier Schorr / T Magazine

2. Solange covers Harper’s Bazaar

Solange covers Harper's Bazaar Source:Courtesy Harper's Bazaar

3. Harper’s Bazaar digital issue

Harper's Bazaar digital issue Source:Courtesy Harper's Bazaar

4. Round The Way Chic

5. Queen Ish

6. Solange Knowles featured in Harper’s Bazaar

Solange Knowles featured in Harper's Bazaar Source:Courtesy Harper's Bazaar

7. The Family That Slays Together

8. L’Officiel Magazine Cover

L'Officiel Magazine Cover Source:Courtesy L'Officiel Magazine

9. New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

10. Milan Fashion Week 2013

Milan Fashion Week 2013 Source:Getty

11. Wedding Day

Wedding Day Source:Getty

12. Solange x Calvin Klein

Solange x Calvin Klein Source:Courtesy of Calvin Klein

13. Kate Moss Party

Kate Moss Party Source:Getty

14. T MAGAZINE

T MAGAZINE Source:Collier Schorr / T Magazine

15. Solange Knowles covers Harper’s Bazaar digital issue

Solange Knowles covers Harper's Bazaar digital issue Source:Courtesy Harper's Bazaar

16. Work Before Play

17. Self(ie) Care

18. Life In Black & White

19. Solange performs at Saturday Night Live

Solange performs at Saturday Night Live Source:WENN

20. Solange Knowles covers Harper’s Bazaar digital issue

Solange Knowles covers Harper's Bazaar digital issue Source:Courtesy Harper's Bazaar
