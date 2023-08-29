Jewels In The Crown: The B-Sides & Album Cuts of Michael Jackson

On August 29, 1958, in the town of Gary, Indiana, the 7th of nine children was born to Joseph & Katherine Jackson: a son named Michael Joseph Jackson. Unbeknownst to everyone at the time, the adorable little boy would grow to become the “King of Pop.”
With millions of records sold worldwide, sold out tours, iconic music videos and contributions to various charities, Jackson has left an indelible impact on the culture. Even over a decade after his untimely passing in 2009, his music continues to move multiple generations, young and old.
While we are familiar with the big hits such as “Billie Jean,” “Thriller,” and “Remember The Time,” it is worth noting that he also had some very memorable B-Sides and album cuts throughout his illustrious career.
To celebrate what would’ve been MJ’s 65th birthday, check out some of our favorite B-Sides and album cuts below!
1. “Maria (You Were The Only One)”
Album: Got To Be There (1972)
2. “What Goes Around Comes Around”
Album: Ben (1972)
3. “Too Young”
Album: Music & Me (1973)
4. “I’ll Come Home To You”
Album: Forever, Michael (1975)
5. “I Can’t Help It”
Album: Off The Wall (1979)
6. “Get On The Floor”
Album: Off The Wall (1979)
7. “Baby Be Mine”
Album: Thriller (1982)
8. “Speed Demon”
Album: Bad (1987)
*Music video from Moonwalker film (1988)
9. “Just Good Friends” (ft. Stevie Wonder)
Album: Bad (1987)
10. “Can’t Let Her Get Away”
Album: Dangerous (1991)
11. “2 Bad” (ft. Shaquille O’Neal)
Album: HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I (1995)
12. “This Time Around” (ft. The Notorious B.I.G.)
Album: HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I (1995)
13. “Break of Dawn”
Album: Invincible (2001)
14. “Heaven Can Wait”
Album: Invincible (2001)