LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

In case you don’t know, Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant is not the only baller in the family.

As Ja is currently dealing with his own “situation” with the NBA, his younger sister Niya is ready to make waves herself, as she has committed to Mississippi Valley State University.

In a series of photos posted on her Instagram Thursday, she expressed her excitement with a simple caption: “lets go devilettes ”

The 5-foot-7 guard would definitely be a much-needed spark for the HBCU, whose women’s basketball team had a disappointing 2-27 record last season.

And it’s safe to say that Niya shares much of the same power on the court as her older brother. According to Outkick, she averaged 11.7 points, 1.5 steals and 4.7 rebounds per game at Houston High School in Germantown, TN last season.

We’re looking forward to seeing if Niya can help change the Devilettes’ luck next season. But for now, check out the gallery for more flicks!

Niya Morant, Sister of Ja, Heading To Play Ball At HBCU was originally published on hiphopnc.com