Remembering Brandon Smiley [WATCH] | Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Brandon Smiley.

Father. Son. Brother. Comedian.

Scroll to watch a few videos of Brandon Smiley that are sure to make you smile! Continue to keep the Smiley family and friends in your hearts and prayers!

As the world continues to mourn that tragic passing of Rickey Smiley’s late son on the anniversary of his death, we want to acknowledge the blessing and light that he truly was.

