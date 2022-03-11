See Why Rickey Smiley Can’t Get Enough Of Viral Texas Reporter Tashara Parker!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Rickey Smiley recently has been recently virtually sending a lot of love to Dallas, Texas reporter,. He expressed that he starts every morning by watching the morning reporter show off her enthusiastic natural hairstyles and her stylish outfits. The two have been going back and forth about doing an interview together in the name of Coleman love.

SEE: Wearing Her Natural Hair On-Air Was One Of Angela Rye’s Most Powerful Political Statements

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Tashara is an award-winning anchor and reporter currently at WFAA News 8 in Dallas covering traffic, breaking news, and inspirational stories. She has gone viral several times for her storytelling and the way she shows up authentically on social media. Her personality has won over her audience by being super engaging and informative by being super personable, rewriting the narrative, and telling community-focused stories.

Her natural hair sparked huge conversations on social media which led to her viral moment that ignited talk about wearing natural hair in the workplace. This led to the “Bun Ministry” movement began shortly after to “celebrate, educate and empower individuals on the journey and love for all things natural hair” which inspired her series “Rooted” which discussed Black hair and its professionals.

SEE: How It Started vs How Its Going: Black Women Don’t Care If You Like Their Hair In The Workplace

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rickey and Tashara have been exchanging words in hopes that the two can collaborate soon in some type of way! Check out some of the journalist’s best moments on social media below.

SEE: How To Get Super Close & Personal With The Rickey Smiley Morning Show! [WATCH]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

See Why Rickey Smiley Can’t Get Enough Of Viral Texas Reporter Tashara Parker! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com