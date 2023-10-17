With Halloween quickly approaching, keep reading to see a list of trick-or-treat times for Greater Cleveland and the rest of Northeast Ohio!
For most trick-or-treaters (and their parents!) knowing when and where your community is allowing our little monsters and princesses to wander from house to house is very important. For one, you don’t want to have your kids upset because they knocked on someone’s door who didn’t have anything for them! And more than that, it’s a safety issue, and we all need to be aware of what’s happening in our community.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Keep scrolling to see if you need to know when trick-or-treating will be allowed in your neck of the woods! Don’t forget to share this post with your friends with your kids so that they can plan out their spooky holiday!
A FOX 8 post was used for information in this post. To see their post CLICK HERE.
Trick-Or-Treat Times For Cleveland & Northeast Ohio was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
1. AkronSource:General
Saturday, October 28 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
2. AllianceSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
3. AvonSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
4. Avon LakeSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
5. Bay VillageSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
6. BedfordSource:General
Trick or Treat Street: Sunday, October 21 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
7. BereaSource:General
Trick-or-Treat on the Trails: Sunday, October 15 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
8. BrecksvilleSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
9. BrooklynSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
10. Brooklyn HeightsSource:General
Halloween Trunk or Treat Party & Dance: Saturday, October 28 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
11. Brook ParkSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
12. BrunswickSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
13. CantonSource:General
Free trunk or treat at Stadium Park: Thursday, October 26 from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
14. Chagrin FallsSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
15. Ohio City NamesSource:General
Chardon Square Association at the gazebo: Tuesday, October 31 starting at 7:30 p.m.
16. ClevelandSource:General
Tuesday, October 31, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
17. Ohio City NamesSource:General
Saturday, October 28, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
18. ElyriaSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
19. EuclidSource:General
Free Trunk or Treat at Euclid City Hall Parking Lot: Friday, October 20 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
20. FairlawnSource:General
Sunday, October 29 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
21. Fairview ParkSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
22. Garfield HeightsSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
23. HudsonSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
24. LakewoodSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
25. LorainSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
26. LorainSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
27. MacedoniaSource:General
Trick or treat in Longwood Park: Saturday, October 14 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
28. MedinaSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
29. MentorSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
30. North RoyaltonSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
31. North RidgevilleSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
32. NorwalkSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
33.
34. ParmaSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
35. PainesvilleSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
36. Plain TownshipSource:General
Saturday, October 28 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
37. Shaker HeightsSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
38. StrongsvilleSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
39. TwinsburgSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
40. Valley ViewSource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
41. WadsworthSource:General
Saturday, October 28, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
42. Warrensville HeightsSource:General
Trunk or Treat: Tuesday, October 24th from 6 – 8 p.m.
43. WilloughbySource:General
Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.