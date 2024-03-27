Trump Is Now Selling Bibles For $60 With Lee Greenwood Of “God Bless The U.S.A.” Fame

It appears even sacrilege isn’t above Donald Trump in his attempts to reclaim the presidential throne he lost to current President Joe Biden back in 2020.
The convict-politician is now partnering with “God Bless The U.S.A.” singer Lee Greenwood on a collection of special bibles priced at a whopping $60.
…sorry y’all; this is not a parody:
RELATED: Here Are All The Criminal Cases Involving Former President Donald Trump
A typical bible might run you anywhere below or between $5 to $25 dollars depending on the quality. However, Trump attests that his are worth the full $60 due to the inclusions of a handwritten copy of the “God Bless The U.S.A.” chorus, the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Wow…how thoughtful…
Read up more on this pitiful, pious attempt to garner votes by Trump below, via Business Insider:
“According to the website, its owners are using ‘Donald J. Trump’s name, likeness and image under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC.’ The New York Times, citing a person ‘familiar with the details of the business arrangement,’ reported that the former president would receive some form of royalties from the project.
The site also includes photos of prominent conservative figures holding it, like Baptist minister and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Donald Trump Jr.
In true-Trump fashion, the bible also comes with a ;gold ribbon marker’ as well.
Trump’s endorsement comes just one day after he seemingly compared himself to Jesus on Truth Social at 10:30 a.m. ET while he was still at a pretrial hearing for his hush money case in New York tied to porn star Stormy Daniels.”
That last sentence alone should tell you everything you need to know when it comes to taking this man seriously. While we would never tell any of our readers how to go about expressing their religion, this just doesn’t seem to be it by a long shot!
Keep scrolling to see what others are saying about Donald Trump and his $60 bibles:
Trump Is Now Selling Bibles For $60 With Lee Greenwood Of “God Bless The U.S.A.” Fame was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. In honor of Trump’s official new line of Bibles, here’s Trump struggling to answer a simple question about his favorite Bible passage
via @briantashman
2. Trump is now pimping the “God Bless The USA” Bible… The shameless grifting and blasphemy knows no bounds.
via @DontShedOnMe_1
3. Since Trump is now selling Bibles, here is a montage of clips of Trump giving us his vast and extensive knowledge of the Bible.
via @RonFilipkowski
4. the eye of the needle in trump’s bible:
via @masonmennenga
5. There’s no reason to pay $60.00 for a Trump Bible, they give them away at every hotel. Follow me for more money savings tips.
via @NotHoodlum
6. One day after he compared himself to Jesus Christ, Trump is now selling a $60 “Trump endorsed” Bible. Grifter gonna grift. 🤮
via @RpsAgainstTrump
7. In the Trump Bible you can cheat on your wife, your taxes and golf. Banging porn stars and selling off classified documents gets you a preferential spot in Trump heaven.
via @KuckelmanAshley
8. I think it’s hilarious that nearly every other article about Trump trying to hawk Bibles for $60 before Easter has the picture of him holding the Bible upside down. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
via @ArtCandee
9. I almost spit out my lunch when I heard him say that the Bible was his “favorite book” in the whole wide world. Mr. Trump, you might want to try reading it first – especially the parts about protecting the life of the unborn, not lying, and not cheating.
via @DrPepperTexan
10. The Trump Bible.
via @DannieD01