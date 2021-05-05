Former Atlanta Police Officer Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Reinstated

Former Atlanta Police Officer Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Reinstated

Rayshard Brooks

Fired police officer Garrett Rolfe, who was charged with murder for the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks was reinstated Wednesday, May 5th, after Civil Service Board deemed that his termination did not comply some provisions and that Rolfe was not afforded his right to due process.  The reversal, however will not put Rolfe back on any beats or in any uniforms anytime soon. Rolfe’s bond stipulations prevent him from possessing a firearm or being around other officers, but he will continue to fight for his job back as well as back-pay, depending on the outcome of his future trial.

US: Anger in Atlanta over fatal shooting of black man

Rolfe was originally fired a day after the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. His death lead to protests and civil unrest all over the city. One of the most memorable moments from the unrest was when a Wendy’s was set a blaze during one of the protests, which turned ugly and violent. The shooting was also caught on body cam, which was also released to the public.

